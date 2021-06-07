DOVER, Del. — The state of Delaware is entering kids (age 12 to 17) into its COVID vaccination lottery as part of efforts across the region to boost slowing demand for vaccine shots among young people.
Gov. John Carney announced that Delawareans ages 12 to 17 are eligible for prizes from the Delaware Lottery if they get a COVID vaccine. Those prizes include a college scholarship and tickets to sporting events.
The state is also offering a $5,000 lottery prizes and other prizes to vaccinated state residents age 18 and older as part of the lottery. That portion of the vaccine lottery is limited to Delaware residents who have been vaccinated from May 25 to June 29.
The state has also signed up a number of restaurants and businesses offering discounts to customers who show their vaccine cards. The promotions aim to encourage more COVID vaccinations and overcome hesitancy — especially among young people — towards getting vaccine shots.
Carney and the Delaware Division of Small Business on Monday, June 7, also announced more than 200 small businesses, restaurants and shops will receive state grants of up to $5,000 to reimburse them for the cost of providing incentives for vaccinated customers.
“These grants give Delawareans another great reason to roll up their sleeve as we push toward our goal of having 70 percent of adult Delawareans vaccinated by July 4,” said Governor Carney. “A healthy economy requires a healthy community and getting as many Delawareans as possible vaccinated is the best way we can ensure both.”
Carney’s office reports 64.7% of Delaware residents have received at least on COVID vaccine shot.
The Maryland Department of Health reports 71% of Marylanders have received at least one shot
The Maryland Lottery is also running a COVID vaccine sweepstakes with $40,000 daily prizes and $400,000 grand prize on July 3. The Maryland effort is for vaccinated residents 18 and older.
Both vaccine sweepstakes involve state health agencies sharing individual vaccination data with their respective state lotteries. A number of others states and regions have also launched COVID vaccine lotteries and incentive programs aimed at bolstering slowing demand for shots.
