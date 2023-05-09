Baltimore Catholic Church Lawsuit

Attorney Ben Crump, left, along with clergy abuse victim Marc Floto of Westminster, standing with his wife, Melissa, right, speaks, during a news conference, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Baltimore. He is holding a photograph of himself as a child. After Maryland lawmakers recently passed legislation eliminating the statute of limitations for child sex abuse lawsuits amid increased scrutiny of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced a series of civil claims Tuesday he plans to bring on behalf of victims.

 The Baltimore Sun via AP

BALTIMORE (AP) — After Maryland lawmakers recently eliminated the statute of limitations for child sex abuse lawsuits amid heightened scrutiny of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced plans Tuesday to bring a series of civil claims on behalf of victims.


