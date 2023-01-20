Dead whale found on Assateague Island; Harris calls for halt to windmill construction

BERLIN — Rep. Andy Harris, MD-01, is calling for a halt to windmill construction following the death of a whale on Assateague Island. The humpback’s death is just one of several reported recently along the East Coast.
“Following the death of yet another whale, this time on Assateague Island, I am calling for an immediate moratorium on windmill construction and related underwater geotechnical testing until it is definitively proven that this construction and testing are not the cause of the repeated whale deaths,” Harris said in a statement. “NOAA has offered zero evidence that this construction, including geotechnical testing, is not the cause of death. I am also calling for a full and transparent release of necropsy results, including the necropsy results of the whale ear structures which should be removed for examination to determine whether sonar actively contributed to the cause of death.
“Even a vessel strike is still consistent with injury from seismic testing as that testing may interfere with the whale’s hearing and senses — some think causing long lasting damage. We need to take the time to gather proper scientific data, act in full transparency, and not rely upon FAQ platitudes for these projects, their construction, and the impact they may have upon our environment. Until such actions occur, I am calling for a complete shutdown of windmill construction.”
The body of the 20-foot-long Humpback whale was discovered on the beach at Assateague Island National Seashore Monday, Jan. 16. It was located in the Maryland Oversand Vehicle Area.
Park Service staff at Assateague Island National Seashore immediately contacted the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Stranding Response Program. They are the lead agency for stranding response in the state of Maryland. MD-DNR consults with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association and partners with other agencies such as the National Aquarium and Smithsonian Institution. As a land manger, Assateague Island National Seashore is responsible for carcass retrieval and ultimately, disposal.
A necropsy was planned for Tuesday by staff from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (Stranding Response Program) and the National Aquarium. There were no obvious signs to the cause of death, according to a statement from Assateague Island National Seashore.
NPS staff at Assateague Island National Seashore used heavy equipment to move the whale to the upper part of the beach. After the necropsy, it will be moved into the dunes and allowed to dry out prior to its eventual burial.
“Visitors who come across the whale should keep a distance and keep any dogs leashed,” the statement from Assateague Island National Seashore said. “The carcass will smell for a while, but previous experience shows that the smell will not be a problem more than 50 yards or so from the actual location. All marine mammals, alive or dead, are protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act and collection of any parts is prohibited.”
