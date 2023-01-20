Dead whale found on Assateague Island; Harris calls for halt to windmill construction

The body of a 20-ft. Humpback whale was found on the beach at Assateague Island National Seashore on Monday, Jan. 16.

 Assateague Island National Seashore

BERLIN — Rep. Andy Harris, MD-01, is calling for a halt to windmill construction following the death of a whale on Assateague Island. The humpback’s death is just one of several reported recently along the East Coast.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.