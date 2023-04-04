Maryland-Manhunt

Knox County Sheriff's Office and FBI officers work in a parking lot area in Knoxville, Tenn. Monday, April 3, 2023. A lawyer for a former Maryland political aide says the man has died after being wounded while being confronted by law enforcement agents following a manhunt launched after he failed to appear for trial. Attorney Joseph Murtha said it is not immediately clear if Roy McGrath’s wound was self-inflicted or came during an exchange of gunfire with agents. 

 Saul Young/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP

ANNAPOLIS — The three-week manhunt for a former top aide to Maryland's governor ended in his death after public corruption charges cut his tenure short and ultimately sent him on the run from federal agents when he skipped a court appearance.


