WILMINGTON — Delaware will lift its indoor mask mandates and remaining outdoor masks requirements, Gov. John Carney announced Friday. The change is effective May 21.
A spokesperson for Carney said the state is telling Delawareans to follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control mask guidance based on their COVID vaccine status. But the spokesperson also said the lifting the mask mandates does not distinguish between the vaccinated and unvaccinated.
The CDC issued new guidance Friday saying the fully vaccinated can stop wearing masks except in some crowded settings.
The CDC tells the unvaccinated to keep wearing masks but the wave of COVID orders being eased across the country, including in Maryland and Delaware, do not distinguish between the vaccinated and those who have not received shots.
