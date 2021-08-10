WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware Gov. John Carney is ordering masks be worn in schools, child care centers and at state offices and facilities — regardless of vaccination status. The statewide order goes into place Aug. 16 and applies to “everyone kindergarten age and older” in school and day care centers.
The move comes as the Delta variant to the coronavirus stirs worries about increased cases and hospitalizations and follows updated mask guidance (including for the vaccinated) from the U.S. government.
“There is no higher priority than getting all Delaware children back in their classrooms full-time this fall,” said Carney, a Democrat. “This consistent, statewide approach will help students, educators and staff return to school safely and without disruption. Vaccination remains the best way to finally put an end to this pandemic.”
The school order applies to public and private schools.
School districts across the region and country are navigating renewed calls for mask and vaccine mandates as cases and hospitalizations rise after dropping earlier this summer.
Delaware officials could also soon announce “additional requirements around vaccination and testing for state employees others,” according to the governor’s office. A number of employers and government entities — including the federal government and U.S. military are — ordering workers to get COVID vaccines. Vaccine passports are being put in place in Europe and New York City requiring vaccinations to go to restaurants, fitness centers and events venues.
Delaware has 95 hospitalizations for COVID as of Tuesday, Aug. 10, up from 32 on July 27.
In Maryland, the state health department reported 424 statewide hospitalizations for COVID on Tuesday. That is up 24 patients from the previous day and up 100 hospitalizations on July 3, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has not ordered new or renewed mask mandates but has ordered state health care workers in congregate settings to be vaccinated and has criticized the unvaccinated saying they are “threats” to others’ health and own freedoms.
Hogan also wants Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to get vaccinated. Jackson just came off the National Football League’s COVID list and returned to training camp on Monday. Jackson has tested positive twice for the virus and was non-committal when asked by the media about his status.
“I’ve got to talk to my team doctors, try to see how they feel about it, keep learning as much as I can about it,” Jackson said. “We’ll go from there … I feel it’s a personal decision. I’m just going to worry about that with my family, keep my feelings to my family and myself. I’m focused on getting better right now.”
