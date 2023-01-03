The Maryland Department of Agriculture

The Maryland Department of Agriculture

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) will accept grant applications for its new Healthy Soils Competitive Fund beginning Jan. 3, 2023. This unique program provides financial assistance to qualifying farmers and organizations to adopt conservation practices that benefit the climate, soil and water. Maryland farmers and organizations with innovative conservation ideas are encouraged to apply for these grants.


