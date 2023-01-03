ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) will accept grant applications for its new Healthy Soils Competitive Fund beginning Jan. 3, 2023. This unique program provides financial assistance to qualifying farmers and organizations to adopt conservation practices that benefit the climate, soil and water. Maryland farmers and organizations with innovative conservation ideas are encouraged to apply for these grants.
Successful applicants will receive up to $50,000 to support 3 years of enhanced healthy soil practices. Funds are available to farmers or organizations who want to manage the following practices in innovative ways:
Cover Crops
Conservation Tillage
Pasture and Hay Planting
Conservation Cover
Critical Area Planting
Conservation Crop Rotation
Nutrient Management
Integrated Pest Management
The following agroforestry practices are also available for funding:
Alley Cropping
Hedgerow Planting
Windbreak/Shelterbelt Establishment
Silvopasture
Tree and Shrub Establishment
Grants provided by the Healthy Soils Competitive Fund may also be used to purchase equipment that supports the adoption of soil health practices. In addition, the grants cover research and administrative costs for organizations that provide technical support to producers.
Funding for Maryland’s Health Soils Competitive Fund is provided by the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund. Farm size is not a consideration for grant approval. There are no minimum or maximum acreage requirements. Grant recipients will receive 20% of the funds upfront, with the remainder distributed annually upon verification of progress.
This program was developed based on recommendations of Maryland’s Soil Health Advisory Committee. Grant applications are available on the website. They should be submitted to MDA by 5 p.m. on March 3, 2023. Grant recipients will be notified by April 30, 2023.
