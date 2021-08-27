Smokey Bear, shown here with Sparky the Fire Dog atop a Community Fire Company of Millington fire truck, will visit the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ displays daily during the 2021 Maryland State Fair at the Timonium Fairgrounds.
TIMONIUM — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will bring displays, exhibits and programs about our state’s forests, fish, waters and wildlife to the 2021 Maryland State Fair at the Timonium Fairgrounds through Monday, Sept. 6.
Fairgoers are invited to stop by the Mosner Miller building to talk with experts and enjoy fun, educational, and informational exhibits from the Maryland Forest Service, Maryland Park Service, Fishing and Boating Service, Wildlife and Heritage Service, Maryland Natural Resources Police and more.
Highlights this year include daily visits by Smokey Bear, a mock campsite and a celebration of Law Enforcement and Reserve Officers on Sunday, Aug. 29.
“We are proud to participate in this time-honored tradition again this year,” DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said. “Every year the fair provides us a unique opportunity to connect, educate, and engage with families and children — our next generation of environmental stewards — which is an important part of our mission.”
