CECIL COUNTY — A former Cecil County sheriff’s deputy is facing 11 criminal charges amid allegations relating to two victims, including that he took an image of his genitals — while on duty, in uniform and inside agency headquarters — and sent that image to a woman and that he took photos and video of another woman while engaged in sexual acts with him and later sent them to different social media users, all without her consent, according to the Maryland Office of the State Prosecutor.
Prosecutors reported that the defendant — Elkton resident Kyle Logan Thomas, 28 — has been charged with misconduct in office, witness retaliation, visual surveillance with prurient intent, revenge porn, and distribution of obscene material. Thomas was not arrested, but rather was served with charging papers in August, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records, which indicate that his initial appearance in court is set for Oct. 24.
In another development, Thomas received a 10-day jail sentence on Aug. 24 in a related criminal case after a judge found him guilty of violating a protective order, according to Cecil County District Court records. Thomas has not started serving his sentence, however, because he appealed the case, court records show.
SUSPENDED Thomas worked as a sworn sheriff’s deputy for approximately two and a half years — from February 2021 through the first half of last month, according to Capt. Michael Holmes, a Cecil County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
Holmes emphasized, however, that Thomas had been on suspension during his last nine months with the agency amid an administrative investigation into his alleged misconduct. That suspension, which was in accordance with agency protocol, stripped Thomas of all police powers and prohibited him from interacting with the public as a law enforcement officer, Homes said.
“On Oct. 28, 2022, the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office received a citizen complaint regarding Deputy Kyle L. Thomas. The complaint centered around several allegations of misconduct occurring on duty and off duty involving Deputy Thomas. On the same date, the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office promptly suspended the law enforcement authority of Deputy Thomas,” Holmes outlined.
Holmes continued, “An internal investigation was begun immediately regarding the allegations. As the investigation progressed, Sheriff’s Office investigators worked with the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Maryland State Prosecutor regarding criminal conduct revealed in the investigation. Deputy Thomas was assigned to restricted non-law enforcement duty with no public contact while the investigation continued.”
On July 18, the sheriff’s office “separated Deputy Kyle Thomas from employment,” Holmes reported, declining to elaborate due to personnel matters are private.
Then, on Wednesday, Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III announced that his office filed 11 criminal charges against Thomas after completing an investigation into the complaints against him. In that announcement, Howard commented, “Honesty and integrity is essential among our law enforcement officers. We will continue to investigate and, where appropriate, charge, individuals who engage in behavior that undermines the values of the offices they hold.”
VICTIM 1As part of an overview near the top of the Maryland Office of the State Prosecutor charging document, investigators explain, “Thomas, who was married, frequently utilized Snapchat to communicate and exchange photos and videos with other users because the communications or other exchanges typically disappear.”
The charging document indicates that Thomas “became engaged in a romantic relationship” with a woman, whom investigators identified as Victim 1, and that Victim 1 ended that relationship with him in August 2021.
“Throughout their relationship, Thomas shared photographs and videos with Victim 1, primarily via Snapchat, depicting Thomas engaged in sexual acts,” according to the charging document.
At approximately 12:20 p.m. on June 16, 2021 — while in duty amid a shift that went from 7:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day — Thomas shared a video with Victim 1 using the “My Eyes Only” album on Snapchat and the image “depicted Thomas in his deputy uniform, in the sheriff’s office building, holding, touching his exposed penis,” court records allege.
Victim 1 attempted to end her relationship with Thomas several times and in response, according to the charging document, Thomas “made verbal threats” to her.
On or shortly before Oct. 28, 2022, Thomas learned that the sheriff’s office was investigating him and that Victim 1 had been interviewed by agency investigators and that “a copy of the video that he shared with Victim 1 on Snapchat had been provided to the CCSO,” according to the charging document.
In response, Thomas contacted Victim 1 several times at her place of employment — a doctor’s office — on Nov. 11, 2022, and again on Nov. 14, 2022, and requested to make a complaint against her, court records show. Thomas was not a patient of the doctor, investigators noted.
Because of his behavior, Victim 1 obtained a order against Thomas, which he allegedly violated on March 1, some five months ago, and that led to the filing of a criminal case against Thomas on May 4.
On Thursday, visiting Kent County District Court Judge John E. Nunn III imposed a 10-day sentence on Thomas after finding him guilty of violating a protective order, court records show. But Thomas appealed the case and, because of that legal action, he has not started serving his 10-day sentence, according to court records.
VICTIM 2The charging document indicates that Thomas became “engaged in a sexual relationship” with a woman, whom investigators identified in court papers as Victim 2, at some point in 2019. It indicates that Victim 2 ended their relationship at some point in May, some four years later.
Throughout their relationship, Thomas took videos and photos of himself and Victim 2 “engaged in sexual acts,” according to the charging document, which further alleges that Thomas took those images without Victim 2’s consent.
“Several times throughout their relationship, Victim 2 attempted to end her relationship with Thomas. In response, Thomas sent videos of himself and Victim 2 engaged in sexual acts to Victim 2. Thomas threatened to send videos of Victim 2 engaged in sexual acts to other individuals or post the videos online,” court records allege.
On July 3, 2022, Victim 2 told Thomas to delete the photos and videos that he had on his phone, court records show. But Thomas told Victim 2 that he couldn’t because he was anxious to post them on social media someday “maybe when you get pregnant or married,” according to the charging document.
“From at least April 2022 through and including at least January 2023, Thomas sent dozens of videos of himself and Victim 2 engaged in sexual acts to other Snapchat users without Victim 2’s consent or knowledge. Thomas asked random Snapchat users to watch the videos. Thomas also paid several Snapchat users to watch the videos,” court records allege.
