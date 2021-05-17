EASTON — Dr. David Belk, a physician in the San Francisco area who tracks data in the health care industry, expects better data to come out next year about how COVID-19 patients were treated during the pandemic. He expects a higher number of claims because of overwhelmed hospitals.
“You would assume, with an overburdened health care system, there will be more screwups,” he said. “But how COVID will affect malpractice is anybody’s guess. The fact that our health care industry was not equipped to deal with that many sick people – we got completely swamped.”
“Entire states had no hospital beds at one point,” he said. “That was why so many people at the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) were panicking — if we suddenly had a situation where 10 million people needed hospitalization, that was 10 times (what states could handle) and this is why patients were being transferred all over the place.”
Belk said pop-up facilities were erected in response to handle the surge, but in some cases they were ill-equipped to deal with patient’s needs. That could include patient complaints related to mental and behavioral health situations.
“They were mostly equipped for COVID and not all the other things a person might need,” he said.
Hospitals and health systems across the country have long faced scrutiny and criticism for treatment of patients who struggle with a mental health disorder.
The Maryland General Assembly passed the Maryland Patient’s Bill of Rights in 2019 to reform the health care system and give patient’s stronger rights in the medical system, including by improving communication about the Bill of Rights and requiring staff training on it.
The National Practitioner Database tracks claims and reports of medical malpractice against hospitals, doctors and physicians. The NPDB reported an increase in the number of cases filed since 1991. That year, Maryland had under 200 filed claims. In 2020, that number was nearly 800.
Maryland ranks in the top 25 among all U.S. States and territories for total number of claims filed since 1991. The state has had more than 23,000.
Belk has researched medical malpractice nationally and found Maryland ranks No. 10 in the U.S. for annual paid malpractice claims.
His study shows that the 2012 to 2016 average for Maryland is about 47 claims paid per 1 million residents. The number of claims has mostly risen since 1991 and spiked in 2013 before dropping off, then rising again in 2017.
Former patients can get a maximum of $800,000 for alleged non-economic damages mistreatment — or malpractice that does not lead to direct costs for the patient — if taken to court, according to Belk.
“Medical malpractice is more expensive in most Northeastern states than in other parts of the U.S. and Maryland is no exception,” he wrote in the study.
In an interview, Belk said the “vast majority of these cases never go to court. The hospital will go to the patient and offer an out of court settlement — along with a nondisclosure agreement.”
