Fall Foliage Report for Nov. 18

Go East! Western portions of the state have passed peak conditions and even had a little snow. Although there are still patches of fall scenery in the central part of the state, the fall color has shifted east of I-95 in Maryland. Based on our reports, the last of fall’s glory can be seen in bright reds, oranges, and yellows; even driving around the neighborhood can provide some beautiful views. On Maryland’s Eastern Shore there are also plenty of conifers, and the pops of green mixed in with traditional fall colors make for great scenic landscapes in vast open spaces.
“Fall has always been my favorite season. The time when everything bursts with its last beauty, as if nature had been saving up all year for the grand finale.” – Lauren DeStefano
Join us as we follow the transition each week with reports from our experts at our state forests and parks. This year for the first time, we welcome all of Maryland’s outdoor enthusiasts to send in photos capturing the beauty of the fall season. Please use the submission form to submit your entries directly to us. Your photo might be selected to appear in a future edition of the Fall Foliage Report! Next week will most likely be our last report, so send in your best shots to help close this season with some great photos. Thanks to all that have shared photos these past few months; you’ve made our reports the best yet and helped us with our forecasting.
