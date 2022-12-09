Maryland Killing Serial Podcast

FILE - Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. An attorney requested a new hearing on Friday, Dec. 8, in a court proceeding that led to the release of Syed, who has been released from prison after his whose murder conviction chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial” already has been dismissed. 

 Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File

ANNAPOLIS (AP) — An attorney requested a new hearing on Friday on the motion that led to the release of Adnan Syed, whose murder conviction chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial" already has been overturned.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.