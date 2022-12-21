WASHINGTON DC — A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday the license issued to operate the Conowingo Dam is illegal, forcing Maryland to move forward in its regulations that would require Constellation to clean up the almost 100-year-old hydroelectric facility on the Susquehanna River.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the 50-year license in March 2021, almost 10 years after the process (then spearheaded by Exelon) began.
James Pew, an attorney representing Lower Susquehanna Riverkeepers, Waterkeepers Chesapeake and ShoreRivers, said the license as it had been issued “would have done so much harm.”
“The dam would not have had to do anything,” Pew said. With the license overturned, Maryland can now revisit its water quality certification regulations.
“It will have to reduce nutrients and storm scour and restore the fish ladders,” Pew said Tuesday. “It also has to run the dam with operative flows for the fish to survive below the dam.”
Constellation responded that it was “surprised and disappointed” by the decision.
“No one who cares about clean air and the health of the Chesapeake Bay should be cheering this decision, which potentially jeopardizes the state’s largest source of renewable energy and could disrupt up to $700 million that Constellation pledged for environmental programs, projects and other payments that directly benefit water quality, aquatic life and citizens living on and near the bay,” the official statement reads.
That $700 million included a $225 million settlement agreement with Maryland, up to $300 million to US Fish and Wildlife Service for the fish lift system, and $175 million to provide recreational facilities and work to aid rare, threatened and endangered species.
Part of the argument in court was that The Clean Water Act is enforced by the Environmental Protection Agency and not the state of Maryland, adding that the act allowed Maryland to enforce its own water quality certification process. Maryland had waived the certification allowing the license to be awarded.
Pew said Maryland backed down when Exelon threatened to sue.
“This decision will not only protect the Susquehanna River and the Chesapeake Bay for the next 50 years of this license term, but will also ensure that all water quality certifications for large projects can’t just be thrown out when it is politically expedient or when the state is pressured to do so,” said Betsy Nicholas, executive director of Waterkeepers Chesapeake. “This is a big win for the Chesapeake Bay, watermen, downstream residents and the entire Chesapeake Bay clean-up plan.”
According to Pew, one of the major factors is that the operators — Exelon, and then Constellation, which took over Conowingo Dam in February when the two companies split — have done nothing to maintain the hydroelectric facility.
“The real threat is the reservoir is so shallow that it gets scoured in a storm,” Pew said. Massive amounts of silt mixed with nutrient run off that are sitting behind the dam spill through in a high water flow event. “That reservoir was 120 feet deep when the dam was built. It’s now 15 feet deep, and they’ve never done anything to maintain it.”
“It was significant that charter boat captains were also against the license because of what it was going to do to fishing,” Pew added.
A spokesperson for Constellation countered that nothing done at the dam generates any pollution “and serves as an important resource in meeting the state’s clean energy goals.”
“For almost a century the dam has been able to trap upstream pollution from reaching the Chesapeake Bay and it continues to reduce the impact of those pollutants,” the statement reads.
The Riverkeepers disagree.
“Our challenge and court ruling sets the record straight in that large corporations do not get a free pass and are held accountable to the law as written,” said Ted Evgeniadis, Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper. “Vacating the unlawful 50-year license for Conowingo Dam which was conspired by the Dam’s owner Constellation Energy and Maryland Department of the Environment sets a national precedent in protecting our communities and upholding the statutes of the Clean Water Act.”
Like Nicholas and Evgeniadis, Sassafras Riverkeeper Zack Kelleher applauded the decision to vacate the license.
“The Eastern Shore bears the brunt of the pollution that flows through the Conowingo Dam, creating navigational hazards, shorelines choked with debris, and oyster bars and underwater grass beds smothered with sediment,” said Kelleher said. “We’re happy that the right decision was made in this case for our maritime communities and economy, and to protect all of the restoration work that Marylanders have worked so hard to implement.”
