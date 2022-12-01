A Maryland man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking and prostituting three young women.
Feds: Maryland pimp tattooed young woman as part of prostitution ring
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s investigative arms — Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) — said Nov. 29 that Ryan Odell Oliver, 40 of Baltimore, also had his nicknames “Fame” and “Foreign” tattooed on one of the women.
HSI said its investigation into Oliver started in 2018 when one of the women texted sex trafficking prevention agency saying she was forced into prostitution.
“An undercover law enforcement officer followed up on the report and made a commercial sex date with ‘Victim 1’ to find her. Officers located Victim 1 at the location given for the sex date. Oliver was also at the location but fled before he could be arrested. Authorities also found a second victim (‘Victim 2’) at that location,” according to the federal security agency.
HSI said Oliver was operating his prostitution operations in Maryland and the Washington D.C. region.
Oliver was also sentenced to 15 years federal probation.
According to police, Oliver physically and sexually assaulted two of the women, advertised them online and kept the proceeds from their sex dates..
The Maryland pimp “also arranged for a tattoo artist to tattoo his nicknames, “Fame” and “Foreign,” on one of his victims,” according to a news released from HSI.
Oliver demanded daily revenue quotas, provided drugs and told one of the women she was his property, according to police and prosecutors.
“According to the investigation, after meeting Victim 2 on a social media platform in December 2018, Oliver paid for a car to drive her from Pennsylvania to his residence. There, Oliver forced Victim 2 to have sex with him and choked her when she would not comply with his sexual demands.”
Oliver was arrested in 2019. A police raid of his home found “three cell phones, a hand-held recorder, a laptop, a ledger, a 9mm firearm and ammunition. Additionally, law enforcement discovered images of Victims 1 and 3 on Oliver’s phone.
