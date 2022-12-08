ACTS/Heron Point’s Christmas tree, decorated with an under the sea theme, was the top vote getter at the 2022 Festival of Trees. Ornaments for the tree — made from crab shells, sand dollars and shells among other things — were made by staff and residents.
Between 150 and 200 people visited the 2022 Festival of Trees Dec. 2 and 3 in First United Methodist Church. The festival, in its 38th year, is hosted by Soroptimist International of Kent & Queen Anne’s Counties.
ACTS/Heron Point’s Christmas tree, decorated with an under the sea theme, was the top vote getter at the 2022 Festival of Trees. Ornaments for the tree — made from crab shells, sand dollars and shells among other things — were made by staff and residents.
PHOTO BY MACKENZIE BRADY
This tree set up with a snowing effect, won second place at this year’s Festival of Trees. The tree is sponsored by Cruise One Plus – Ruthie Maloney in memory of Adam Maloney.
PHOTOS BY MACKENZIE BRADY
The Shine Pro Cleaning LLC tree received the third most votes at the Festival of Trees. Trees were on display at First United Methodist Church Friday, Dec. 2 through Saturday, Dec. 3.
PHOTOS BY MACKENZIE BRADY
Between 150 and 200 people visited the 2022 Festival of Trees Dec. 2 and 3 in First United Methodist Church. The festival, in its 38th year, is hosted by Soroptimist International of Kent & Queen Anne’s Counties.
CHESTERTOWN — The trees were lit Friday evening and their bulbs burned bright through the weekend at the 2022 Festival of Trees, held in First United Methodist Church.
The Festival of Trees is hosted by Soroptimist International of Kent & Queen Anne’s Counties. There were 14 trees exhibited this year.
The festival was open and free to the public Friday, Dec. 2 through Saturday, Dec. 3. There was even a special visit from Santa Saturday afternoon.
Between 150 and 200 people attended the festival throughout the weekend, said President of the Soroptimist Club of Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties Rita Kulley.
Those who visited were able to cast a vote for their favorite tree. Kulley said the three highest vote getters won monetary awards.
The first place winner was ACTS/Heron Point Under the Sea. Second place was Cruise One Plus – Ruthie Maloney in memory of Adam Maloney. In third place was Shine Pro Cleaning LLC. Kent County Clover Calf 4-H Club was a “very close” fourth place, Kulley said.
According to their program, the Festival of Trees was started over thirty years ago by Soroptimist International of Kent County as a form of repayment to the community for all the many donations and tremendous support that has been given for their many causes.
The full list of tree sponsors include: ACTS/Heron Point Under the Sea, A Plus Sanitation LLC, Cruise Fun Plus – Ruthie Maloney in memory of Adam Maloney, Fit Flock LLC, the Hurd Family in memory of loved ones, Kent County Clover Calf 4-H Club, Kent County Health Department – A.F. Whitsitt Center, KCHD – Clinical Staff, Kent County Retired School Persons Association, Kent Ruritan Club, the Little Red Hatted Hens, Open Door Partners in Education, Shine Pro Cleaning LLC, Soroptimist Make a Wish and Steele Family in memory of Millie Steele Hansen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.