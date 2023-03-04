Tanker Explosion

Firefighers work the scene after a tanker truck overturned on U.S. 15 in Frederick on Saturday, March 4, 2023. The fiery crash killed the driver and burned vehicles and homes in Frederick, about an hour's drive west of Baltimore, authorities said.

 Bill Green /The Frederick News-Post via AP

FREDERICK (AP) — A tanker truck hauling a flammable liquid crashed on a Maryland highway Saturday and caught fire, killing the driver and damaging several homes and vehicles, authorities said.


