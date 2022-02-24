A Tuskegee Airman challenge coin was brought in by some enterprising parents who wanted the project to feel real in their son’s hand. Learning about those brave World War II pilots is something you would never forget.
Amora Jenkins, 6, with Mrs. Barbara Takano finishes up her talk on Martin Luther King Jr. Each child had a slide geared towards their subject.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
EASTON — First-graders and their teacher Mrs. Barbara Takano took on the job of honoring African American heroes in front of the whole school at Chesapeake Christian School. Each pint-sized student displayed courage in their delivery as the spoke about Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr. and Frederick Douglass. This presentation was in honor of Black History Month. Even the Tuskegee Airmen were saluted by one of these young scholars.
The complete “I Have a Dream” speech by Martin Luther King Jr. was played in black-and-white video before their presentations were delivered. Seeing the thousands who gathered to hear him speak in 1963 is still an inspiring sight. His message and intonation set the stage for these young students.
One by one the children came up in front of the whole school and spoke for a couple of minutes about their African-American biography subject. They held notes with occasionally shaky hands and spoke out loud. After each speaker was finished, the worship hall burst out in applause from parents, teachers and classmates. The 75-foot ceilings in the chapel reverberated.
Students also highlighted Maya Angelou, the great author and poet, Sojourner Truth, the 19th century abolitionist and women’s rights activist, and Barbara Jordan, the groundbreaking politician who was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.
“I learned that they are hard workers,” said Takano, the first grade teacher who lead the project. “They are willing to get knowledge. They are obedient and that they will be successful.”
She said she learned some new things from the children.
“I learned a lot from the children about getting up front and not being afraid to speak,” she said. “That’s the first role of becoming successful, is not being afraid. We believe in our children and we pour into them as much as we can.”
One set of parents whose child covered the Tuskegee Airmen found a challenge coin with the airmen’s logo on it.
The whole community benefited from these 6-year-olds’ work. Between the stained glass, the Pledge of allegiance and Dr. King’s dream, there was a noble air in the hall.
These first graders stood up and everyone was uplifted.
