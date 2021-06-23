ANNAPOLIS — Former U.S. labor secretary and Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez has joined the increasingly crowded 2022 race for Maryland governor.
Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, is term-limited.
Perez — who served as labor secretary and also led the U.S. Justice Department’s civil rights division during the Obama administration — joins a Democratic gubernatorial field that includes Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot, former Robin Hood Foundation CEO Wes Moore, former state attorney general Doug Gansler and former U.S. education secretary John King.
State Commerce Secretary Kelly Schultz and Robin Ficker are also in the 2022 race running as Republicans.
Perez was also the first Latino elected to the Montgomery County Council. He plans on visiting the Eastern Shore as part of the launch of his run for governor. Perez stepped down as DNC chair in January.
“I’m the son of immigrants from the Dominican Republic. I could have never dreamed the president of the United States would give me the chance to make a difference,” Perez said in a campaign announcement. “But there’s a lot left to do — and that’s why I’m running for governor — to build a Maryland where our kids have equal opportunity no matter what ZIP code they live in, a Maryland where every person who wants a job can find one, a Maryland where workers have a voice and small businesses can thrive. It would be an honor to be your next governor.”
Perez touted his record prosecuting police brutality cases at the U.S. Department of Justice and stressed the need for new workforce development efforts in the wake of the pandemic. He lives in Takoma Park.
