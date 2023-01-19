Philanthropy Baltimore Beat

This photo provided by Chronicle of Philanthropy shows co-founder of Baltimore Beat Lisa Snowden-McCray, left, and Adam Holofcener of the Lillian Holofcener Charitable Foundation, photographed in Baltimore, in October 2022. Holofcener and his family foundation gave $1 million to revive the newspaper, which focuses on the city’s Black community. 

 Michael Theis/Chronicle of Philanthropy via AP

(AP) — In a rare move for philanthropy, Adam Holofcener and his family emptied their foundation's coffers and gave $1 million — nearly all the money it had left to give — to support Lisa Snowden-McCray's dream: a free newspaper staffed by Black editors and writers in Baltimore to provide news primarily for the city's Black residents. For Holofcener, the bold move was both an attempt to directly respond to the calls for racial justice after the murder of George Floyd by police in 2020 and to purge the family of gains it had made at the expense of Baltimore's Black residents.


