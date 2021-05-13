ANNAPOLIS — More than one-third of Maryland gas stations are out of gas and 73% of service stations in Washington D.C. are out of fuel as the hack-induced shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline continues to wreak at least temporary havoc along the Eastern seaboard.
The pipeline — which stretches from Houston to New York City — is back up and running after a ransomware hack shut it down. Still, it will take days to get fuel supply chains back to normal.
GasBuddy.com — a website that tracks shortages and prices — reports 39% of Maryland gas stations are out of fuel. The numbers are even higher in D.C. (73%) and Virginia (50%), according to GasBuddy.
The shortages are not well pronounced on the Shore. In Delaware, 4% of service stations are out of gas, according to the website.
The pipeline hack and some panic buying from consumers have hurt supplies and pushed up prices.
AAA reported Thursday, May 12, the average price of gas is at $3.019 in Maryland. That is up seven cents overnight.
It is also the first time gas is more than $3 per gallon since 2014. A year ago, gas prices in Maryland averaged $1.88 per gallon.
Gas prices on the Shore are also up the average prices for the Salisbury area is $2.96 per gallon. That is up six cents from Wednesday. A year ago, Salisbury gas prices were $1.88 per gallon, according to AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report.
The average gas price in Talbot County is $2.981 per gallon, according to AAA.
Rising fuel prices are among a number of concerns about inflation.
Nationally, gasoline prices were $1.86 a year ago. They stand at $3.028 as of Thursday.
