General Assembly colleagues applaud Jacobs' willingness to 'reach across the aisle'

ANNAPOLIS — “Shocked,” “humbled” and “stunned” are some of the adjectives Del. Jay Jacobs, R-36-Kent, used to describe his feelings when being presented the Charles “Mac” Mathias Jr. Statesman Award during the 2022 legislative session.
“I was completely stunned. I didn’t even know they were having the ceremony that day. We had been on the floor for about an hour debating bills when they took a break and started presenting awards,” Jacobs said in a phone interview Tuesday.
Speaker of the House Adrienne Jones, D-10-Baltimore County, made the presentation March 15.
The Charles “Mac” Mathias Jr. Statesman Award is presented in the fourth year of each term by the Speaker’s Office to one member of the majority party and one member of the minority party who best demonstrate a willingness and ability to reach across the aisle and serve the needs of Marylanders.
The award is named for “Mac” Mathias, a Republican senator who had a reputation for working with his colleagues from the Democratic Party at both the state and federal level.
On Monday, during a virtual post-legislative discussion hosted by the Kent County Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the Kent County League of Women Voters, Jacobs’ fellow members of the District 36 delegation congratulated him.
“It couldn’t have gone to anyone more deserving,” said Del. Jeff Ghrist, R-Caroline.
Jacobs’ ability to make connections across political lines couldn’t have been more evident than when the majority party winner of the “Mac” Mathias Award was announced.
When Speaker Jones started describing the work Jim Gilchrist, D-17-Montgomery, had done in the legislature, Jacobs said, “When they started talking about him, I was sitting there laughing and joking saying ‘Hey, that sounds like me.’”
Jacobs sat across the aisle from Gilchrist during his first term and serves on the Environmental and Transportation Committee with him. He said the two of them would “have lively conversations about the Eastern Shore.”
“The two of us have worked across the aisle on a lot of things. Sometimes there is a little bit of tension, but we both have the same goal in mind to work for the good of all Marylanders,” Jacobs said of Gilchrist.
In presenting the award to Jacobs, Speaker Jones described the Kent County legislator from Rock Hall as “a strong advocate for the residents of the Eastern Shore. He has worked with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to preserve Maryland’s natural wildlife habitat, the Chesapeake Bay and natural resources. He can create balance and come to consensus on tough issues.”
Jacobs, who was first elected in 2010, said the award was “really, truly an honor. It’s not something I thought I’d win. I’m still pinching myself, don’t think I’m not. I didn’t expect it and it is really one of the highlights of my career.”
