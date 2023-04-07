Newark electric vehicle

A City of Newark electric vehicle charges in the parking lot behind the Main Street Galleria.

 NEWARK POST FILE PHOTO BY JOSH SHANNON

Republican lawmakers are proposing legislation to block state officials from eliminating the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles in Delaware. GOP lawmakers said Thursday that they are circulating two bills to restrict the ability of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control to adopt new regulations that reduce and eventually eliminate sales of new gasoline and diesel cars, trucks, and SUVs over the next 12 years.


