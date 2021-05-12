ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan will give an update later today (Wednesday, May 12) as COVID mass vaccination efforts are challenged by slowing demand for shots.
States and localities are rethinking vaccine distributions as well as staffing and hours at vaccination centers as they see fewer people coming in to get shots.
Charles Gischlar, a spokesman for the Maryland Department of Health, said the state is looking at adjusting hours at vaccination sites in order to best meet demand.
“We have reached a point where every eligible adult who wants a vaccine can get one. More than 65% of adult Marylanders have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than five million shots have been administered in Maryland,” Gischlar said in a statement. “The department is adjusting hours at several of the state’s mass vaccination sites to ensure that we are meeting the vaccine demands of Marylanders, while also adjusting to accommodate adolescents aged 12 to 15. As we adjust and gradually reduce operations at the state’s mass vaccination sites, vaccines will be widely available and will continue to be offered at physicians offices, local health departments and hospitals.”
Hogan will give a briefing on the pandemic at 4:30 p.m.
Vaccination efforts face some hesitancy and skepticism — from a variety of communities. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and other health agencies have been encouraging those who have been vaccinated to talk to hesitant friends and family.
COVID numbers continue to improve in Maryland and in other parts of the country. There are currently 770 patients hospitalized for COVID statewide and positivity rates for virus tests are at their lowest levels since October, according to MDH.
