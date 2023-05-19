On a sunny afternoon in early May, a wound care team entered the woods behind a shopping center in North East in Cecil County. The team was equipped with Naloxone, bandages and a variety of medical gauges. The damp air from that morning’s rain offered sanctuary from the looming stench of garbage mounds. A beaten path, lined by used needles, led the team further into the woods.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.