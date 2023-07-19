Last week, with the authority of the County Council behind him, County Attorney Patrick Thomas sent a letter to the state designed to guarantee that citizens' calls to fix Lakeside are quashed once and for all, and that the Lakeside developer remains free of any county interference or control, virtually forever.
The beneficiaries of this tactic are Lakeside’s developer, Rocks Engineering, and his unknown financial backers. The losers are the residents of Talbot County.
This action was taken without any public discussion or public vote by the five individuals on the County Council; they simply acted — knowingly — without introducing any legislation at all.
The Talbot Integrity Project has advised the council that it will be filing an “open meetings act” complaint in coming days concerning the council’s behind-closed-doors decision-making.
Even though the council has already acted, TIP believes its gambit will not work … that the state must require that Planning Commission be involved and citizens’ voices heard. State law is very specific: any change to a county’s Comprehensive Water and Sewer Plan (CWSP) — such as substituting and removing Lakeside maps — requires that the Planning Commission must first approve it, whether or not implemented by a formal “amendment.”
The law reads: "… before a county governing body may adopt a county plan or a revision or amendment to the county plan (i) the county governing body shall submit the county plan, revision, or amendment to each official planning agency that has jurisdiction in the county…, and (ii) the county planning agency shall certify that the plan, revision, or amendment is consistent with the county comprehensive plan …"
In other words, hands off the CWSP unless the Planning Commission (made up of volunteer citizen commissioners, not politicians) has approved a change, however engineered. Had the law not been written this broadly, it would be just too easy for development interests, with the help of politicians who support them, to engineer workarounds to duck the Planning Commission … as in Talbot County, July 2023.
At some point, Talbot Countians may find themselves “mad as hell … not going to take it anymore,” in the immortal words of Howard Beall in the ’76 film "Network." They can use a smart-phone to click on fixlakeside.com and join the fix Lakeside petition (844 citizens at present). And they should mark their calendars and show up at the next council meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, in the Bradly Room.
