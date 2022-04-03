ANNAPOLIS — Maryland lawmakers made its final advance Thursday on the legislature’s premier climate package, sending the measure to Gov. Larry Hogan (R) who has called it a “reckless and controversial energy tax bill.”
Democrats, who hold majorities in both houses, passed the Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022 (SB 528) with enough time to override a potential governor veto before April 11, the end of session. Hogan criticized the bill mid-March as it was being debated in the Senate, though its alterations to property tax law only concern exemptions for certain solar users.
The final bill slightly adjusts its headlining emission goals, seeking to reduce Maryland’s carbon footprint to 60% of 2006 levels by 2031 — a point of compromise as the first Senate drafts called for 2030, and a similar House measure called for 2032 — but maintaining its 2045 target for carbon neutrality.
However, the act’s legislative procession has spotlighted key differences between those pushing for immediate and assertive changes on Maryland’s use of fossil fuels and those worried that the state’s electric grid won’t be able to handle the transition. Before SB 528 left the Senate in March, electrification requirements were dropped in favor of a study evaluating grid capability.
Environmental advocates celebrated the General Assembly for passing the bill — the product of at least three years’ labor, considering failed attempts in 2020 and 2021 — but said more was needed for Maryland to make its desired impact.
“The bill mostly represents a promise to cut greenhouse gas emissions, but it doesn’t provide the full and concrete plan we need on how to get there,” Victoria Venable, the Maryland director of the Chesapeake Climate Action Network, said in a statement. “We need to electrify across the economy and we need to expand renewable energy so that electricity is coming from clean, renewable sources.”
“Setting the goal is just the start,” added Josh Tulkin, director of Sierra Club’s Maryland Chapter. “The General Assembly will also have to pass the policies to achieve this goal. We see this as a commitment, a down payment, on the policies to come. We are committed to helping them get there.”
Some senators, Republican and Democrat, took issue with additions made by the House of Delegates, including an electric school bus pilot program that first served as a standalone House bill but was tacked onto SB 528. The program would allow utility companies to provide rebates upwards of $50 million to local school systems that implement an electric school bus fleet. It would also grant those companies permission to access the school system’s stored electricity during the summer off season.
Reflecting on the change, Sen. Steve Hershey, R-36-Queen Anne’s, said the Climate Solutions Now Act was another bill with a “take it or leave it attitude” from the House.
“I certainly don’t agree with the bill itself, but I respect your passion and what you’ve tried to do with this bill. And I think that they’ve gutted the bill, to be honest,” Hershey told Pinsky on the Senate Floor. “I think that they’ve done a lot more damage in this piece of legislation that we’re getting out of it.”
While some of its most ambitious measures have been scratched, Pinsky said the final product contains much of the bill’s original “core” and that its political supporters are “still behind it.”
The Senate passed the Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022 with a 32-15 vote, the same tally preceding House amendments.
