HUNT VALLEY — Looking for a career change? Like tacos and social media?
Maryland-based spice and hot sauce maker McCormick & Company is looking to hire its first-ever “director of taco relations” to help promote the company’s taco seasoning and sauces.
The job pays $100,000 for four months of work starting in September.
McCormick hopes the job and the social media buzz around its creation will help promote its taco seasoning products and other sauces and spices such as Cholula Hot Sauce. McCormick is the $5 billion maker of Old Bay seasoning and also owns and distributes French’s mustard, Franks’ RedHot sauce and other spices, seasoning and sauces.
Applicants need to submit a video touting their love of tacos and marketing and social media skills by July 20.
“Since the 1960s, McCormick Taco Seasoning has been a staple, helping American households create cherished memories and delicious tacos everyone loves,” said Jill Pratt, chief marketing officer for McCormick. “While taco trends continue to change and evolve, our seasoning has remained the first choice for countless families across the country. In fact, over the past year, we have seen our taco seasoning fly off grocery store shelves, at a rate of over 200 packets a minute. McCormick’s director of taco relations will ultimately honor and support the millions of Americans that rely on our taco seasoning everyday while keeping McCormick at the forefront of the tacos of tomorrow.”
The taco czar will travel to different restaurants, events and venues to promote McCormick’s taco seasoning and sauces. They will also work with McCormick’s social media and innovation teams on developing new recipes and social media promotions.
