ANNAPOLIS — Governor Larry Hogan Monday attended a special prayer service at St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in Baltimore City.
At the end of the service, the governor said: “I am proud to be here with all of you in this beautiful church, to try to address to you and speak in solidarity of all the people of Maryland that we stand with the brave, proud people of Ukraine. This has united the people of Maryland, America, and the world. Slava Ukraini.”
Over the weekend, the governor directed the Secretary of State to terminate Maryland’s sister state relationship with the Leningrad Region of Russia, which was first established in 1993. The goal of sister state partnership was to promote peace and prosperity between communities via local governments.
Hogan wrote in a letter to Leningrad Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko, “it is the duty of every government to remain vigilant of unlawful acts against public order, democratic principles, and innocent civilians. Having witnessed the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, I am obliged to immediately dissolve and terminate Maryland’s partnership with the Leningrad Region.”
The governor also directed state agencies to review any and all contracts, procurements and holdings that may have ties to Russian entities and praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his leadership.
On Friday, Hogan also lit up the Maryland governor’s mansion blue and yellow in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
