Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Decatur, Ga. Hundreds of children, ages 12 to 15, received the Pfizer vaccine at the DeKalb Pediatric Center, just days after it was approved for use within their age group. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)
ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has written President Joe Biden pushing for faster U.S. approvals of COVID vaccines for younger school children.
Hogan wants the U.S. government to speed up the pace of COVID vaccine booster shots and regulatory approval for shots for kids age 5 to 11, make booster shots immediately available to seniors and vulnerable populations and give full approval to the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines.
The Food & Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Monday. The vaccines have been allowed under emergency authorizations approved and mobilized by the Trump and Biden administrations.
Hogan has been pushing for vaccine approvals for younger kids. Currently, COVID vaccines are available to those age 12 and older. The governor contends the vaccines for younger kids will help curtail the virus in schools.
"Now is not the time for bureaucratic delays," Hogan said in his letter to Biden on Monday, Aug. 23.
The U.S Centers for Disease Control reports 60.7% of Marylanders are fully vaccinated with COVID shots.
That is one of the highest vaccinations rates among U.S. states.
It compares to lower vaccination rates in states such as West Virginia (39.5%), Mississippi (36.8%), Alabama (36.6%), Florida (51.6%), Georgia (40.4%) and Texas (46.2%).
