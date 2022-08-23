Hogan receives award

From left: Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, Co-Chair of Partners for Open Space & Chesapeake Conservancy President and CEO Joel Dunn, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, Co-Chair of Partners for Open Space and Executive Director of Rural Maryland Charlotte Davis and Calvert County Parks and Recreation Director Shannon Nazzal.

 Photo courtesy of Chesapeake Conservancy

ANNAPOLIS — Partners for Open Space, a statewide coalition of environmental, agricultural, recreation and historic preservation organizations and the Maryland Association of County Park and Recreation Administrators Friday awarded Maryland Governor Larry Hogan with a special recognition, the Open Space Executive Award, to honor the governor’s exemplary and steadfast leadership on conservation and open space throughout his two terms.

