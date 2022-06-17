Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, right, presents the Woodlawn Vase to Seth Klarman, owner of Early Voting, after his horse won the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore.
Irish jockey Patrick Joseph McDonald celebrates on British horse Laurens after winning the “Prix de Diane” horse race at the Chantilly horse racetrack, 40 kms (25 miles) north of Paris, France, Sunday, June 17, 2018.
Race goers wear elaborate hats at the “Prix de Diane” horse race at the Chantilly horse racetrack, 40 kms (25 miles) north of Paris, France, Sunday, June 17, 2018.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is promoting the state’s horse racing footprint during a state economic development trip to France and Ireland.
Hogan, who is in his last year in office, and other state officials are visiting Paris and Dublin. The European sojourn started June 18 and will run through June 26.
“Maryland is open for business, and our economic recovery continues to be one of the very best in America,” said Hogan in a statement. “This mission will be focused on expanding partnerships with key allies, promoting some of Maryland’s key industries, and fostering new opportunities to continue creating jobs and strengthening our economy.”
Hogan has not been on a foreign economic mission since a 2019 visit to Australia.
The Maryland delegation will meet with cybersecurity experts and entrepreneurs in France. Hogan was also scheduled to attend the Prix de Diane horse race on Sunday in northern France.
The Governor’s Office said Hogan will promote Maryland’s equestrian and equine industries and will sign a cooperation agreement with the Hauts-de-France region.Baltimore is home to the Preakness Stakes and Maryland has robust equestrian and horse racing communities.
The GOP governor is also scheduled to meet with French Secretary General Alexis Kohler while in Paris.
Hogan will be joined in Paris by Secretary of State John Wobensmith, Department of Natural Resources Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Steve Connelly, and Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary Signe Pringle.
Hogan will also meet with horse racing officials and breeders in Ireland. Hogan will also meet with Ireland’s Minister for Defence Simon Coveney. Wobensmith, Gill, Haddaway-Riccio, and Connelly will also accompany the governor to Ireland.
