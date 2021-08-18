ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan wants to see the federal government approve COVID vaccines for young children and is ordering all hospital and nursing home workers to get vaccinated.
Hogan announced the new statewide health care industry vaccine mandates during a briefing on the pandemic on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
The Maryland governor said he also wants to see the U.S. government give coronavirus vaccination approvals for children ages 5 to 11.
“We’re being told that approval is months away,” Hogan said during the briefing in Annapolis. “That is simply not soon enough and not good enough.”
The governor said he would keep pressing for quicker U.S. approval of vaccines of school age kids under age 12. He also wants to see a full and formal approval of the COVID vaccines from U.S. drug regulators. The vaccines were given emergency approvals by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.
The American Academy of Pediatrics reports there has been a summer rise in COVID cases among children. The AAP reports 121,427 child COVID cases reported between Aug. 5 and Aug. 12. Minors represent 18% of the total weekly COVID cases.
The current rise is still well off the more than 211,000 childhood cases of COVID reported in January, according to AAP.
The rise in cases nationally among children and breakthrough cases among the fully vaccinated have prompted new and renewed mask and other pandemic mandates as well as employers and governments requiring vaccinations. Some school districts — including on the Eastern Shore — are reimposing mask requirements for students and staff of the new school year.
Hogan said Maryland’s COVID metrics and vaccination rates compare favorably to new virus hotspots such as Florida and Texas.
Still, children represent a small percentage of coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths.
In Maryland, there have been 10 deaths statewide among COVID patients age 19 and under. There have been 9,686 deaths statewide during the pandemic, according to the Maryland Department of Health. Other U.S. states also see minors accounting for well under 1% of COVID deaths.
The AAP reports as of Aug. 12 children’s share of COVID hospitalizations among the states and regions reporting such data ranges from 3.5% in Arizona to 1.6% in New Jersey and New York City.
Hogan’s vaccine mandate order applies to all hospital and nursing home workers and comes after the Republican governor mandated shots for government health workers in congregate settings. A number of large hospital systems including the University of Maryland Medical System have already required workers and contractors to get vaccines.
Hogan said nursing homes could face increased fines and enforcement actions if they don’t abide by state vaccine requirements.
“We are concerned that the Delta variant surge has led to an increase in infections among nursing home staff, which has been a consistent source of the outbreaks in these facilities,” said Governor Hogan. “Our main focus has always been, and continues to be, reducing hospitalizations and deaths, particularly among our most vulnerable Marylanders.”
Marylanders aged 60 and older make up 86.7% of the state’s coronavirus deaths.
There has been some resistance to vaccine mandates from nursing homes, health care and other workers as more requirements are issued by government and private employers.
