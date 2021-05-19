WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives approved a measure creating a Jan. 6 commission to investigate the unprecedented storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters during congressional certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.
On Wednesday, the House voted 216 to 208 to form a special Jan. 6 commission.
U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st, joined Republicans voting against the special panel. Former President Donald Trump opposes the commission.
Democrats — including U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware — support the commission.
“We can’t have healing without accountability. We can’t have reconciliation without truth. We can’t have any of those things without a commission to examine January 6th,” Blunt Rochester said in a social media statement.
The Biden administration and Democratic lawmakers want to crack down on right-wing groups and Trump supporters who were part of the Capitol riot.
They could also push for more domestic surveillance of alt-right and white supremacist groups as well as more security in and around Washington D.C.
A Capitol Police officer shot and killed Ashli Babbitt, a Trump supporter, inside the Capitol during the chaos. The officer has not been named and will not face charges.
The U.S. House impeached Trump for inciting an insurrection on Jan. 6. An impeachment trial in the Senate failed to get enough for a conviction. The riot, which occurred after a Trump rally outside the White House, shook up Washington D.C. and resulted in an unprecedented domestic military mobilization for Biden's inauguration.
The commission legislation now moves to the U.S. Senate.
The FBI has made a number of arrests of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol.
Trump continues to press his contentions that Biden won the 2020 race via fraud and illegal votes in key battlegrounds.
