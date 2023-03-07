Jamaya Nicole Conaway
HURLOCK — A woman was charged with attempted murder and robbery after allegedly shooting another woman in both legs on Thursday, March 2, in Hurlock.
Deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 10:47 a.m. on March 2, to a residence on the 4700 block of Petersburg Road for a reported shooting.
Dorchester County Sheriff Jimmy Phillips said officers found a woman who had gunshot wounds to both legs.
The victim was able to identify Jamaya Nicole Conaway, 23, of the 6200 block of Mill Road in Hurlock as the person that shot her in a dispute over money.
She was transported to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Hospital for treatment and was later released.
Police issued an arrest warrant for Conaway, and on Monday, March 6, she was taken into custody in Salisbury. The Capital Area Fugitive Task Force assisted in the capture of the suspect.
Conaway was charged with 1st- and 2nd-degree murder, 1st- and 2nd-degree assault, armed robbery, robbery, reckless endangerment and four firearms charges.
Conaway was ordered held without bond in the Dorchester County Detention Center, and her next hearing is scheduled for April 3 in Dorchester County District Court.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Welcome to the discussion.
