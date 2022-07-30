Baltimore State's Attorney

FILE - Prosecutor candidate, defense attorney Ivan Bates participates in a debate held at the University of Baltimore, in Baltimore, on June 7, 2018. Bates is now running unopposed for Baltimore state's attorney, after an unaffiliated candidate withdrew from the race on Friday, July 29, 2022, a week after Bates defeated incumbent prosecutor Marilyn Mosby in the Democratic primary. 

 Lloyd Fox/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File

ANNAPOLIS — Defense attorney Ivan Bates is now running unopposed for Baltimore state's attorney, after an unaffiliated candidate withdrew from the race on Friday — a week after Bates defeated incumbent prosecutor Marilyn Mosby in the Democratic primary.

