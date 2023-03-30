Joint Base Andrews Lockdown

The sign for Joint Base Andrews is seen on March 26, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base. Joint Base Andrews, one of the nation’s most sensitive military bases and home to Air Force One, has been locked down after reports of a man carrying an “assault-style” rifle on Thursday, March 30, 2023, authorities said.

 AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

WASHINGTON — Joint Base Andrews, one of the nation’s most sensitive military bases and home to Air Force One, has been locked down after reports of a man carrying an “assault-style” rifle on Thursday, authorities said.


