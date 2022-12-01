Court News

Courtroom gavel

 Comstock

ROCKVILLE (AP) — A judge dropped murder charges against a Maryland woman stemming from the 2014 disappearance of her two youngest children after finding Wednesday that she remained mentally unfit to stand trial nearly five years after she was first found incompetent.


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.