In 2017, Kevin Atticks with Grow and Fortify, LLC, hands out sample beers from The Bull and Goat Brewery in Centreville.

 PHOTO BY MIKE DAVIS

ANNAPOLIS — Grow & Fortify founder and CEO Kevin Atticks has announced his departure from the company to accept a new role as Maryland’s secretary of agriculture, appointed by Gov.-elect Wes Moore. Atticks will replace Joseph Bartenfelder, who served the past eight years under Gov. Larry Hogan.


