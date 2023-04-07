2023 Teacher of the Year

Left, Superintendent Patty Saelens congratulates 2023 Teacher of the Year Andrea Schulte, alongside Assistant Superintendent Marcia Sprankle and Supervisor of Instruction Michael Bell.

CENTREVILLE — Representing Queen Anne’s County Public Schools this year in the state competition for Teacher of the Year will be QACPS’ own Teacher of the Year, Andrea Schulte. The 19th annual QACPS Teacher and Employee of the Year Awards Gala was held at the Hyatt Place in Grasonville on Thursday, March 30. Over 150 employees and guests were entertained by emcee and Supervisor of Instruction, Michael Bell.


