CENTREVILLE — Representing Queen Anne’s County Public Schools this year in the state competition for Teacher of the Year will be QACPS’ own Teacher of the Year, Andrea Schulte. The 19th annual QACPS Teacher and Employee of the Year Awards Gala was held at the Hyatt Place in Grasonville on Thursday, March 30. Over 150 employees and guests were entertained by emcee and Supervisor of Instruction, Michael Bell.
The night began with the introduction of the four finalists for QACPS Teacher of the Year: Erin Connolly, 8th Grade History Teacher at Matapeake Middle; Thomas Hayman, 7th Grade Social Studies at Centreville Middle; Kayla Kairis, 5th Grade Teacher at Sudlersville Middle; and Andrea Schulte, Visual Arts Teacher at Kent Island High School. The five Employees of the Year were recognized and received awards including a Certificate of Recognition from Senator Cardin. Culminating with Superintendent Dr. Patricia Saelens, announcing the 2023 QACPS Teacher of the Year.
Schultes has been shining a light on the arts for since 2009 and has been an educator with QACPS for more than two decades. A graduate of Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, Schulte began her career with QACPS in 2001 at Centreville Middle School.
After continuing her education at EUP and earning a Masters degree in Art Therapy/ Art Education she moved to Matapeake Middle School in 2009 where she taught math, science, STEAM, and, of course, art, Schulte says.
In 2014, she moved to KIHS and proudly became a Buccaneer. Schulte is the Visual Arts Department Chair and the advisor for National Art Honor Society, Art Club, and Photography Club, and co-advisor for the National Honor Society.
Schulte’s creative side doesn’t end in the classroom though, in 2014 she chaired alongside fellow teachers a Mom Prom at MMS to raise money for the school’s American Cancer Society Relay for Life team. Also in 2014, Schulte led MMS students to Destination Imagination’s Global Finals, an international problem-solving competition held at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. The team competed against 88 teams in their category and was awarded sixth place in the overall competition and the Spirit of DI Award for exhibiting sportsmanship, teamwork and spirit.
At KIHS, Schulte encouraged students to explore different mediums and show those works of art at Kent Island Federation of Arts annual student showcase. One of those students also won the 2018 Congressional Art Competition. Other student artists inspired by Schulte have had their work shown at the Academy Art Museum in Easton.
