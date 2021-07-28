BALTIMORE — Facebook, Google, Netflix and some other big U.S. companies are requiring workers to get COVID-19 vaccines.
The moves comes as the National Football League faces resistance from players over vaccines and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control tells fully vaccinated people and school kids to start wearing masks again over fears of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the vaccine requirement to U.S. employees in a blog post Wednesday.
“Anyone coming to work on our campuses will need to be vaccinated. We’re rolling this policy out in the U.S. in the coming weeks and will expand to other regions in the coming months. The implementation will vary according to local conditions and regulations, and will not apply until vaccines are widely available in your area. You’ll get guidance from your local leads about how this will affect you, and we’ll also share more details on an exceptions process for those who cannot be vaccinated for medical or other protected reasons,” Pichai said.
Google also owns YouTube.
Facebook is also requiring COVID vaccines among workers joining other companies and employers including the state of California and New York City with such mandates. Netflix is requiring coronavirus vaccines for production and other staff.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is also requiring medical staff to be vaccinated and President Joe Biden is looking at extending vaccine mandates to the entire federal workforce.
The American with Disabilities Act allows for medical and religious exemptions for vaccine.
But more employers are starting to require COVID vaccines — which were fast-tracked and approved with emergency authorization.Major hospital systems and universities (including in Maryland) are also requiring COVID vaccine shots for students, staff and faculty.
Other employers are reimposing mask mandates for employees after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control told fully vaccinated persons to start wearing masks again because of fears of Delta variant.
Public health officials are watching for rises in COVID cases as they advocate for renewed mask mandates and press the unvaccinated to get jabs.The Maryland Department of Health reported 416 new cases and 208 hospitalizations attributed to the virus statewide on Wednesday. That is up from recent pandemic lows but still down from the high hospitalizations and case numbers earlier in the year.
Locally, there are 20 active cases in Talbot County with one new one reported Wednesday by the county health department.The positivity rate for COVID tests in Talbot County is up to 5.29% as of July 28.The statewide positivity rate is 2.45%. Health agencies have pegged a 5% positivity rate as the benchmark to the spread of the coronavirus.
Vaccine mandates and passports in European countries are sparking some pushback, That ranges from NFL players skeptical about COVID vaccines to protests in France, Italy and Greece.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley said he is not comfortable with the amount of information being provided by the NFL about COVID vaccines.
“I’m not anti- or pro-vax, I’m pro-choice,” said Beasley who have voiced resistance to COVID vaccine mandates from the league.
On the other side of vaccine issue, Washington Football Team Head Coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday he was “beyond frustrated” with NFL players staying unvaccinated.
There were also two high-profile COVID cases reported Thursday with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson testing positive for COVID for the second time on Wednesday. Jackson tested positive for the virus last year.
Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich — who is vaccinated — also has the virus, according to the Associated Press.
