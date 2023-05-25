GRASONIVLLE — Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller joined AAA Mid-Atlantic and members of law enforcement Wednesday morning on the Wells Cove waterfront at Bridges Restaurant in Grasonville for the annual pre-Memorial Day press conference. Miller encouraged Marylanders to practice safe driving habits while traveling this weekend.
“Keeping Marylanders safe — particularly on our roadways — is a top priority for the Moore-Miller administration,” said Miller. “Ahead of one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, we ask Marylanders to do their part to keep themselves, their families, law enforcement and highway workers safe on the roads.”
Miller urged all Marylanders who are traveling to be aware of increased congestion, to follow all road closures and signs, to adhere to “Move Over” laws, and to take necessary safety precautions on the roads.
According to GasBuddy.com, the national average price of gasoline this Memorial Day weekend is projected to be $1.10 less than it was in 2022, at $3.53 per gallon on average. According to GasBuddy’s 2023 Summer Travel Survey, 64% of Americans are planning to take a summer road trip this year, up from 58% last year.
For many Marylanders, Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of the summer season, and also the kickoff of travel for vacations and family gatherings. As residents and visitors take to the state’s highways, bridges, bikeways, transit and airways, the Maryland Department of Transportation is urging everyone to put safety, courtesy and patience at the center of their travel plans.
“From our Eastern Shore beaches to the mountains of Western Maryland, families will gather over the Memorial Day weekend and throughout the summer to make memories and enjoy the beauty of our state,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld in a news release. “We need everyone to drive safely, give themselves plenty of time and be courteous to their fellow travelers. If we work together, we can make this Memorial Day truly memorable – and ensure everyone gets to their destinations safe and sound.”
Nationally, AAA is projecting 42.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more this Memorial Day weekend, an increase of 7% compared to 2022. Millions of Marylanders are expected to travel by car this year, tens of thousands will fly from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, and about 5,000 people will depart for cruises from the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore.
As the summer driving season begins, the Motor Vehicle Administration Highway Safety Office reminds everyone of the most common causes of fatal crashes: speeding/aggressive driving, impairment by alcohol and/or drugs, distraction and failure to use seat restraints. In 2022, more than 560 people died on Maryland roadways, and traditionally nearly half of all highway fatalities in the state occur between May and September.
For those crossing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge this Memorial Day weekend – you will not be alone. The Maryland Transportation Authority anticipates more than 325,000 vehicles will cross the bridge between Friday, May 26, and Monday, May 29. Heavy eastbound traffic volumes are expected Thursday through Saturday, and heavy westbound traffic is expected Sunday and Monday. The best times to travel the Bay Bridge this weekend include:
• Thursday, May 25 – before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m.
• Friday, May 26 – before 8 a.m. and after 9 p.m.
• Saturday, May 27 – before 8 a.m. and after 4 p.m.
• Sunday, May 28 – before 11 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
• Memorial Day Monday, May 29 – before 8 a.m. and after 10 p.m.
Motorists should stay on US 50 on both sides of the bridge to keep local roadways open for first responders and residents. The Bay Bridge’s new Automated Lane Closure System is now in place. The system uses overhead lane-use control signals and full-color dynamic message signs, horizontal swing gates and illuminated pavement markers to alert and guide motorists when lanes are opening and closing to accommodate traffic operations. Motorists should pay attention and adhere to overhead lane signals.
As a reminder, Bay Bridge tolls are collected electronically through E-ZPass, Pay-By-Plate and Video Tolling.
For 24/7 Bay Bridge traffic updates call 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726) or go to baybridge.com. For real-time updates on major incidents on toll roads follow twitter.com/TheMDTA on Twitter.
