ANNAPOLIS — Longtime Charles County resident Virginia "Ginny" McGraw was sworn in Oct. 7 as the new president of the Maryland Association of Boards of Education, a leading advocate for public education since 1957. The association consists of all 24 Maryland boards of education, whose ongoing vision is to champion excellence in public education.
McGraw’s swearing in took place during the Annapolis-based association’s Annual Conference, held Oct. 6-8 in Annapolis. The retired Charles County Public Schools principal was named the 2009 CCPS Principal of the Year, and has served as a teacher and vice principal with CCPS. She continues to serve as a member of the Charles County Retired School Personnel Association, the Education Association of Charles County, and the Maryland State Education Association. She and her husband have been Charles County residents for over four decades.
Also sworn in during MABE’s Annual Conference were the association’s new officers and board of directors. MABE incoming President-Elect is Joseph Goetz (Kent County); Treasurer is Michelle Corkadel (Anne Arundel County); and Secretary is Sonya Williams (Prince George’s County).
MABE’s incoming board of directors is comprised of Shantell Roberts (Baltimore City); Patricia Dorsey (Carroll County); Diana Hawley (Cecil County); Laura Layton (Dorchester County); Karen Yoho (Frederick County); Rodney Glotfelty (Garrett County); Chao Wu (Howard County); Brenda Wolff (Montgomery County); Karin Bailey (St. Mary’s County); Troy Brittingham (Somerset County); Michael Garman (Talbot County); and Melissa Williams (Washington County).
