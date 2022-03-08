BALTIMORE (AP) — A man has been killed after a fire at a home in Northwest Baltimore, officials said.

Baltimore fire spokeswoman Blair Adams said firefighters responded to the 2900 block of Ridgewood Avenue in Lucille Park shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, The Baltimore Sun reported.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and fire coming from the second floor of a two-story home, Adams said.

Firefighters located a man in a second-floor bathroom and took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Adams said the fire did not spread to the adjoining homes and was brought under control at about 7:30 p.m.

