Baltimore Murder Case Dropped

Keith Davis Jr. hugs supporter Peggy Amaker as he arrives at a gathering following his released from custody Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Baltimore, after prosecutors dropped all charges against him. Davis was tried for the same murder four times and was awaiting a potential fifth trial when newly elected State's Attorney Ivan Bates announced his decision to dismiss the case. 

 Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore's new top prosecutor dropped all charges Friday against a Black man who stood trial four times for the same killing, freeing him from behind bars and ending a controversial case that repeatedly raised questions about police and prosecutorial conduct.


