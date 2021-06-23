ANNAPOLIS — Maryland’s economy added 11,500 jobs in May from April. But the state’s economy is still down 155,600 jobs from February 2020 before the start of the economic devastation of the coronavirus pandemic.
That is according to new jobs numbers released Wednesday, June 23, by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
There are 2,645,100 Marylanders with jobs in May, according to the BLS. That is up 9.8% — or 236,700 jobs — from May 2020.
But the state’s economy is still digging out of the economic impacts of the pandemic and all the government restrictions and changes in consumer and business spending.
Maryland’s employment base stood at more than 2.8 million jobs in February 2020 before the pandemic. The May 2021 employment figures are down 5.6% from pre-pandemic levels, according to BLS.
The federal agency also reported Wednesday that Maryland’s unemployment rate is 6.1%. That compares to a 3.3% jobless rate statewide in February 2020 before the pandemic.
Gov. Larry Hogan welcomed the state economy’s recent job gains.
“Despite the unprecedented challenges caused by the pandemic, keeping Maryland open for business has remained our mission. Over 13 consecutive months of job growth, Maryland has gained 266,100 jobs, including 41,200 jobs since the beginning of the year,” Hogan said in a statement.
Improving COVID metrics have resulted in lifted and eased mask mandates and capacity restrictions on events venues.
There is an upswing in travel — which can help the Eastern Shore and Delmarva’s beaches — and social activities. But the economy faces challenges from inflation, households still struggling with pandemic-related job losses and pay cuts and employers struggling to fill open positions.
The U.S. employment rate is 5.8%, according to BLS.
