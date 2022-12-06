TikTok Ban States

FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a cell phone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in the state’s executive branch of government, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, Dec. 6, the latest state to address cybersecurity risks presented by the platforms. 

 AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File

ANNAPOLIS (AP) — Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in the state's executive branch of government, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, the latest state to address cybersecurity risks presented by the platforms.


