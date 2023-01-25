Blue Line Corridor Maryland

Gov. Wes Moore, center, speaks during his first Board of Public Works meeting as governor on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 in Annapolis. Treasurer Dereck Davis, left, and Comptroller Brooke Lierman, right, are the panel’s other two members. At the meeting, they voted for a memorandum of understanding that formally began the process of issuing up to $400 million in bonds through the Maryland Stadium Authority for developing an area around FedEx Field in George’s County known as the Blue Line Corridor.

 AP Photo/Brian Witte

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland officials on Wednesday voted to formally begin the process of issuing up to $400 million in bonds for developing an area around FedEx Field in Prince George’s County.


