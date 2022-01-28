Sorry, an error occurred.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest headlines delivered to your inbox in a Morning Edition at 7 a.m. and an Afternoon Update at 3:30 p.m.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 pm.
Notifications that Special Sections have been uploaded to StarDem.com
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The Maryland State House, pictured here on Nov. 19, 2021.
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — A Maryland board approved the initial investment on Wednesday for what is expected to be a $34 million restoration project on the historic Maryland State House.
The Board of Public Works approved a $1.5 million contract to the Christman Company.
The restoration effort will include the state Capitol’s exterior, including its historic wooden dome, and grounds.
Restoration of the dome is being prioritized. The project also will provide restoration of the building’s exterior, including stone and brick masonry, roof, doors and windows.
It will include restoration of the existing State Circle brick masonry retaining wall, grading, irrigation system, landscaping, ramps, walkways and railings.
The Old Treasury building, which was built in 1735-1736, will also be stabilized and potentially restored to prepare it for potential future use.
Construction of the Maryland State House began in 1772. It served as the nation’s capital when the Continental Congress met there from November 1783 to August 1784.
In December of 1783, General George Washington resigned his commission as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army in the building.
The Maryland State House is a national historic landmark.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.