Maryland State House dome, grounds slated for repairs

The Maryland State House, pictured here on Nov. 19, 2021.

 Capital News Service photo by Alexandra Radovic

ANNAPOLIS (AP) — A Maryland board approved the initial investment on Wednesday for what is expected to be a $34 million restoration project on the historic Maryland State House.

The Board of Public Works approved a $1.5 million contract to the Christman Company.

The restoration effort will include the state Capitol’s exterior, including its historic wooden dome, and grounds.

Restoration of the dome is being prioritized. The project also will provide restoration of the building’s exterior, including stone and brick masonry, roof, doors and windows.

It will include restoration of the existing State Circle brick masonry retaining wall, grading, irrigation system, landscaping, ramps, walkways and railings.

The Old Treasury building, which was built in 1735-1736, will also be stabilized and potentially restored to prepare it for potential future use.

Construction of the Maryland State House began in 1772. It served as the nation’s capital when the Continental Congress met there from November 1783 to August 1784.

In December of 1783, General George Washington resigned his commission as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army in the building.

The Maryland State House is a national historic landmark.

