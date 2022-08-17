Ballot Counting Maryland

A woman drops a ballot into a drop box while casting her vote during Maryland’s primary election, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Baltimore. The Maryland State Board of Elections voted Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, to file an emergency petition in court that seeks an earlier count of mail-in ballots for the general election in November.

 AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland State Board of Elections voted Monday to file an emergency petition in court that seeks an earlier count of mail-in ballots for the general election in November.

