Baby boomers might remember the 1966 documentary film “The Endless Summer.” The camera followed the exploits of two globetrotting surfers as they rode the ocean waves in several locations.
For 8-year-old Alexander Gaylord of Prince Frederick, the summer of 2023 certainly wasn’t endless — he’s already back in the classroom, now a third-grader at Calvert Elementary — but his mid-August surfing experience of the shores of Ocean City have made it a summer to remember.
While recently recalling his day in the sun at a local coffee bar, Alexander listed all the other things he enjoys, including swimming, hiking, Pokemon, airplanes, sausage and anything to do with Japan.
He’s also quite blunt about something else people should know about him.
“I was born with autism,” Alexander said.
Lauren Gaylord, Alexander’s mother, told Southern Maryland News that sheltering her oldest son from physical activities was not an option.
“Autistic kids can do dangerous things, too,” Lauren said. “They’re not super-fragile. We’ve let him spread his wings and try different stuff.”
Lauren, a Texas native whose husband, Kyle, is in the Air Force and currently stationed at Joint Base Andrews, admits she has always been a beach person. The Gaylord family, which includes another son, Oliver, has vacationed in beach locations all over the nation, including Hawaii.
Alexander, who developed his love for the water riding a boogie board, was ready to give surfing a try.
While reading a blog for parents with autistic children, Lauren discovered an organization called Surfers Healing. The organization’s cofounder, Izzy Paskowitz, is the son of a doctor who was also a surfing legend.
According to Surfers Healing’s website, the San Juan Capistrano, Ca.-based organization was started in 1996 after Paskowitz discovered how riding a surfboard with his autistic son transformed his boy into “a happy, smiling, peaceful child.”
Lauren learned that Surfers Healing “pairs professional surfers and children with autism for a day of surfing. We were selected from a lottery system to attend the event in Ocean City, Maryland.”
Getting the lottery selection was as rough as a turbulent ocean, however, and Lauren said it took four years for Alexander to get the call.
At the Surfers Healing event in Ocean City last month, Alexander got to ride the surf with Mikey “Redd” O’Shaughnessy, a professional surfer who lives in Hawaii.
O’Shaughnessy has been involved with Surfers Healing for almost a decade and has often declared his participation has been a life-changer.
Alexander told Southern Maryland News riding on a surfboard makes him feel “calm.”
“We walked him down to the ocean,” Lauren said, recalling there were dozens of volunteers on the shore with seven different groups of participants. “He was out in the ocean for 30 minutes. Everybody on the beach was cheering for him.”
Afterward, Alexander was presented with a participation trophy inscribed with “I caught a wave.”
Looking back on the experience, Alexander said, “Yes, maybe,” when asked if he would like to ride the rougher waves in California or Hawaii.
“I’m not scared at all,” he said.
